MINI JCW Hot Hatch Spied Getting Another Refresh, and We Have Some Good News About It

MINI’s plan of going electric doesn’t concern their entire vehicle family, as one model that is slated to live on with an internal combustion engine, for at least a few more years, is the JCW (John Cooper Works).
The hot hatch, which guns for the likes of the Ford Fiesta ST, Volkswagen Polo GTI, and Hyundai i20 N, has received a mid-cycle refresh last year, and now, our spy photographers have spotted its successor testing.
It is not exactly a new generation, but rather a more significant facelift, bringing the usual tweaked front and rear ends, new technology features, and perhaps revised mechanicals. However, one thing seems certain, and that is that it will definitely fly under the radar, as the changes are not that significant.
Visually, the 2024 MINI JCW will get a new front end, with different grille, bumper, and headlights. The front clusters equipping the prototype snapped in Munich, Germany, do not seem to be the final production units. The side mirrors are new though, and the front overhang appears to be slightly longer, yet this move could be blamed on the camouflage.
The taillights, bumper, and diffuser will also be refreshed, and unlike the current iteration, which has two tailpipes, the scooped tester only had one. Nonetheless, this, alongside other aspects of the car, might change when it premieres, with the BMW Group-owned brand suggesting that it will debut sometime next year, perhaps as a 2024 model.
As for the big news, that is the fact that it will still pack an internal combustion engine, which might be an updated version of the 2.0-liter four-banger powering the current JCW. It pumps out 228 hp and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque, mated to a manual or an automatic transmission. When ordered with the latter option, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint drops from 6.3 to 6.1 seconds.
