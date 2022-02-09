2023 MINI Hatchback Spied in Its All-Electric Form During Winter Testing

MINI is still testing the prototype of its next-generation hatchback. As we have seen before, the prototype of the all-electric version of the MINI Hatchback has a distinctive look, and the latest sighting is no exception.
As you can observe in the photo gallery, the camouflaged three-door hatchback has stickers on its sides and rear to notify emergency crews that it is an all-electric vehicle that is undergoing testing. Its taillights have a surprising design, which appears to include a cut that splits them in half.
Not so fast, though, as the leaked images of the upcoming electric MINI Cooper S show an entirely different situation. If you have seen those images at the time, you may remember a massive shift in terms of taillight design for the electric MINI, and this prototype attempts to cover it up with camouflage.
The general silhouette of a MINI hatchback is retained, fortunately, and its headlights continue to be round and have a chromed surround. Since this is an electric vehicle, it was not difficult for the engineering team to retain the concept of short overhangs front and rear.
It may just be our impression here, but the slope of the windshield may be more pronounced than what the current model features. It would make sense for that to happen, as it would improve the aerodynamics of the vehicle.
Since the MINI hatchback is not exactly a large automobile, and its floor has room for batteries, but to a certain extent, there is only so much that can be done to provide a reasonable driving range.
While battery technology is evolving, making aerodynamic improvements and other slight changes will help this automobile drive further with the current generation of battery tech.
The all-electric MINI hatchback I set to be built in China, but that does not stop the company's engineers from testing an internal combustion-engined variant in Europe.
