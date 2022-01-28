Man Has Been Driving Without a License for 70 Years, and the Police Only Stopped Him Once

You can only escape the long arm of the law for so long. One man from Bulwell, UK, was able to do it for more than 70 years, driving without a driver’s license and without insurance all this time without incident.
The news comes from the officers in the Bulwell, Rise Park, and Highbury Vale Police team, on social media. What got the 84-year-old man busted was not a traffic stop, as you’d imagine, or some accident, but technology: a traffic camera near the local Tesco Extra, where the driver was about to park, picked his vehicle up and flagged it as being operated without proper documentation.
When officers arrived at the scene, they could hardly believe their ears: the driver told them he’d learned to drive when he was 12 years old and that he’s been doing it on public roads ever since. He never got a driver’s license, and he never had insurance on his cars, and, most surprisingly of all, he’s not been pulled over once.
“Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured!” the police say on Facebook.
At the time he was found out, the man was at the wheel of MINI One, which indicates he’s gone through at least a couple of vehicles during the seven decades he’s been driving illegally. In turn, this could show that he knew what he was doing all along yet chose to do it either way. Based on this, some commenters are urging the police to throw the proverbial book at him and turn him into an example.
The post doesn’t say what kind of punishment the driver faces, but it does come with the tagline #cantpaywelltakeitaway, which hints that the vehicle was impounded on the spot. In the UK, it’s common for authorities to seize and even send brand new, expensive vehicles to the crusher over “minor” offenses that would elsewhere get fines, like lacking insurance or failure to pay road tax.
