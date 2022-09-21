MINI Reveals 20 Years Edition Cooper S Hardtop, Celebrates Two Decades of U.S. Dominance

It feels like yesterday. The time when an all-time British motoring icon was reborn not as a bespoke English brand but under the control of the Germans and BMW. Well, time sure does fly when you're revving the snot out of a turbo four-pot.
To commemorate 20 years of MINI in America, an announcement was made declaring the launch of the MINI 20 Years Edition. A special 2023 MINI Cooper S Hardtop four-door that shows German interpretations of iconic British vehicles has a surprisingly prolific reach in the United States. Available in the same Chili Red paint the very first American MINI Cooper was sporting, other colors like Pepper White and Island blue clearly commemorate the colors of the Britsh and the American flags, two nations outside Germany that contributed the most to MINI's popularity in the 21st century.
With a list of accessories, including side scuttle inlays, door sill plates, and C-Pillar decals to go along with the new 17-inch Tentacle Spoke black wheels, this is a MINI Cooper you'll instantly recognize as ostensibly more special than all the rest. Moving to the interior, we find sports bucket seats lined with Caborn Black leatherette fabric with a hand-stitched Napa leather steering wheel for that extra feeling of refinement.
The interior surfaces lined with piano-black shiny plastic material may smudge up soon after you buy it. But we must admit, it looks wicked in photographs. With a peppy 2.4-liter, inline-four cylinder engine shiftable via steering wheel mounted paddles on the steering wheel, you have a recipe for a car that's economical, fun to drive, and totally unique looking compared to any other vehicle in its class.
With a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $36,315 before taxes, fees, and destination charges, this isn't a cheap vehicle by any stretch. But for those who want a smaller car with a high degree of refinement, this is the car for you.
With a list of accessories, including side scuttle inlays, door sill plates, and C-Pillar decals to go along with the new 17-inch Tentacle Spoke black wheels, this is a MINI Cooper you'll instantly recognize as ostensibly more special than all the rest. Moving to the interior, we find sports bucket seats lined with Caborn Black leatherette fabric with a hand-stitched Napa leather steering wheel for that extra feeling of refinement.
The interior surfaces lined with piano-black shiny plastic material may smudge up soon after you buy it. But we must admit, it looks wicked in photographs. With a peppy 2.4-liter, inline-four cylinder engine shiftable via steering wheel mounted paddles on the steering wheel, you have a recipe for a car that's economical, fun to drive, and totally unique looking compared to any other vehicle in its class.
With a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $36,315 before taxes, fees, and destination charges, this isn't a cheap vehicle by any stretch. But for those who want a smaller car with a high degree of refinement, this is the car for you.