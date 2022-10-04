Mini Rushes Aceman Into Production, We Have the First Pictures of the Electric Crossover

The BMW Group is shifting into high gear to catch up with rivals in electrification efforts, and Mini cannot be left behind. The British brand is now working on bringing not one but two battery-electric models to market.
Mini engineers are hard at work adding the finishing touches to the upcoming Mini Electric, as demonstrated by the prototypes our photographers snapped earlier this year. Now, it seems that a second electric model is in the making and will land relatively soon in Mini’s lineup, despite being presented as a concept just a couple of months ago. To be sure, the Mini Aceman Concept already looked production-ready in July when it was introduced. Because it shares the technical details with Mini Electric, development can be sped up significantly.
And this looks to be the case, seeing that the first prototypes are already prepared for the winter testing season. Our photographers have been busy lately and have come up with the first images of the Mini Aceman electric crossover. There are actually two different prototypes in the pictures. The one on the transport trailer looks like a lower-spec version, judging by the simpler wheels. The one from China has a more exclusive wheel design, pointing to a higher trim.
If you’re wondering what China has to do with it, it’s because the electric Minis, both in the hatch and crossover form, are developed in cooperation with the Chinese partner Great Wall. This might indicate that the production version of the Aceman might be a tad longer than the concept, which measured 159.4 inches (4.05 meters) long. The Chinese like long-wheelbase cars, but it’s difficult to tell just by looking at the prototypes’ pictures.
Despite looking like a shrunk Countryman, the Aceman has little in common with the Mini SUV. Countryman will continue its career as a combustion engine vehicle, and rumor has it that it will grow in size, leaving the Aceman more room to breathe. The Clubman, on the other hand, has reached the end of its career and will not see a replacement. Being a weirdo doesn’t always sell, it seems. But don’t mistake the Aceman as a Clubman replacement either; they have nothing in common.
As you can see from the pictures, the Aceman will follow the general Mini design, with a short overhang and more pronounced wheel arches. The camo would not hide many things, considering Mini is switching to a simpler design language called Charismatic Simplicity. The door handles look like the ones on newer BMW models, and the headlights wear the DRL light signature seen on the concept. The Mini Aceman should debut in 2024, but we expect the production version to be unveiled later next year.
And this looks to be the case, seeing that the first prototypes are already prepared for the winter testing season. Our photographers have been busy lately and have come up with the first images of the Mini Aceman electric crossover. There are actually two different prototypes in the pictures. The one on the transport trailer looks like a lower-spec version, judging by the simpler wheels. The one from China has a more exclusive wheel design, pointing to a higher trim.
If you’re wondering what China has to do with it, it’s because the electric Minis, both in the hatch and crossover form, are developed in cooperation with the Chinese partner Great Wall. This might indicate that the production version of the Aceman might be a tad longer than the concept, which measured 159.4 inches (4.05 meters) long. The Chinese like long-wheelbase cars, but it’s difficult to tell just by looking at the prototypes’ pictures.
Despite looking like a shrunk Countryman, the Aceman has little in common with the Mini SUV. Countryman will continue its career as a combustion engine vehicle, and rumor has it that it will grow in size, leaving the Aceman more room to breathe. The Clubman, on the other hand, has reached the end of its career and will not see a replacement. Being a weirdo doesn’t always sell, it seems. But don’t mistake the Aceman as a Clubman replacement either; they have nothing in common.
As you can see from the pictures, the Aceman will follow the general Mini design, with a short overhang and more pronounced wheel arches. The camo would not hide many things, considering Mini is switching to a simpler design language called Charismatic Simplicity. The door handles look like the ones on newer BMW models, and the headlights wear the DRL light signature seen on the concept. The Mini Aceman should debut in 2024, but we expect the production version to be unveiled later next year.