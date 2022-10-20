MINI Cooper S Cabrio Resolute Edition Offers More Than an Open Top Air Gushing Experience

Tides are changing in the car market, and more so about what people think is a fun car. Going off the unbeaten path with an overland truck and savoring scenic views next to a campfire is the new cool. But what happens when you want to let loose spontaneously? Go out through the hill passes after a crazy day at work to clear your mind and feed off a dose of adrenaline?
Well, MINI hasn’t given up on those kinds of thrills – thanks to their tendency to pop up special editions. And while the MINI Countryman gets the Untamed Edition for those looking for out-of-the-city rugged weekends in nature, the British automaker didn’t forget to reward its road-touring fans with the 2023 MINI Cooper S Cabrio Resolute Edition hair blower.
Forget what Hollywood has taught us. Spontaneously grabbing your favorite sunglasses, peeling your top back, and letting your hair get kissed by the wind might feel retro, but it’s a part of driving car lovers miss so much.
In a recent press release, the British automakers said "MINI currently offers the world’s only premium convertible in the compact car segment and guarantees typical MINI driving pleasure in the open air.”
The MINI Cooper S Cabrio Resolute Edition refreshingly fits that bill and, on top of that, adds a classically sporty feel. The ‘Rebel Green’ shade that symbolizes “the call to Rebel for Life,” complimented by ‘Resolute Bronze’ accents and bonnet stripes, the sweet spot to lux and sporting procession adds a unique flair to this open-top four-seater canyon slayer.
Under the hood, the MINI Cooper S Convertible Resolute Edition packs a turbocharged 2-liter four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine good for 176 hp (178 ps). It’ll charge from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 6.7 seconds.
The MINI Resolute convertible is available in two variables; the MINI Cooper Convertible and the MINI Cooper S Convertible. Both versions come standard from production in November with driver assist features.
