2023 MINI Cooper S Convertible Resolute Edition Launched As $41,250 Hair Blower

Is there such thing as having too many special edition models in your lineup? Well, not if you're MINI, in this case, because the British automotive brand has just launched the Cooper S Convertible Resolute Edition.
Following in the footsteps of other Resolute cars, it combines the open-top driving excitement, with supermini hot hatch performance, and special touches inside and out, in return for at least $41,250, including the $850 destination charge, or $1,000 more over the non-Resolute grade.
Finished in Rebel Green, it features what the company calls ‘Resolute Bronze’ accents instead of the usual chrome bits. These can be seen on the grille, headlamp surrounds, taillights, side scuttles, door handles, tailgates, and on other parts. The Piano Black finish provides additional contrast, and contributing to the special looks are the hood stripes, and 18-inch wheels in Pulse Spoke Black.
Inside, MINI’s designers went for Black Pearl/Light Checkered fabric and leatherette upholstery. The car has a pinstripe pattern matching the styling of the hood stripes, ‘Resolute’ logo on the Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a few other highlights. Ambient lighting, offered as standard in the special edition, and the usual technology and comfort items are on deck here. Drivers will be assisted on the move by a generous range of safety systems.
There are no surprises under the hood, as the 2023 MINI Cooper S Convertible Resolute Edition is powered by the usual turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. With 178 horsepower available on tap, the unit enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 6.7 seconds.
If you want your open-top MINI to be more agile, then perhaps the John Cooper Works (JCW) model could be the one to go for. It is four tenths of a second faster to 60 mph than the Cooper S and has 228 hp to play with.
Finished in Rebel Green, it features what the company calls ‘Resolute Bronze’ accents instead of the usual chrome bits. These can be seen on the grille, headlamp surrounds, taillights, side scuttles, door handles, tailgates, and on other parts. The Piano Black finish provides additional contrast, and contributing to the special looks are the hood stripes, and 18-inch wheels in Pulse Spoke Black.
Inside, MINI’s designers went for Black Pearl/Light Checkered fabric and leatherette upholstery. The car has a pinstripe pattern matching the styling of the hood stripes, ‘Resolute’ logo on the Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a few other highlights. Ambient lighting, offered as standard in the special edition, and the usual technology and comfort items are on deck here. Drivers will be assisted on the move by a generous range of safety systems.
There are no surprises under the hood, as the 2023 MINI Cooper S Convertible Resolute Edition is powered by the usual turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. With 178 horsepower available on tap, the unit enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 6.7 seconds.
If you want your open-top MINI to be more agile, then perhaps the John Cooper Works (JCW) model could be the one to go for. It is four tenths of a second faster to 60 mph than the Cooper S and has 228 hp to play with.