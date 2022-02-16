2023 MINI Cooper SE Electric Hatchback Joins the Resolute Family Stateside

MINI has expanded its Resolute lineup in the United States with the 2023 Cooper SE. Set to enter production next month, before arriving at dealers shortly after, the electric hatchback brings exclusive design details inside and out.
Starting with the exterior, the model is available in the Rebel Green, a shade previously limited to the JCW (John Cooper Works) cars, with contrasting Pepper White finish for the roof, and side mirror casings. Instead of chrome, the company used Resolute Bronze for the exterior trim, which can be seen around the headlights, on the grille, taillights, side scuttles, door handles, and tailgate.
The Piano Black on the inner frame of the grille, surrounding strip on the lower edge of the windscreen, and logos provide more contrast. The hood stripes are other defining features, with their pattern made up of parallel lines, in a color gradient running between light and dark gold, just like the door sill trims. Finally, the 2023 Cooper SE Resolution Edition rides on 17-inch wheels.
Inside, it sports a combination of Light Chequered fabric and Black Pearl leatherette, alongside an anthracite headliner, black armrests, and knee rolls, and Nappa leather for the steering wheel. Golden accents can be seen here as well.
In the gear department, you are looking at an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with the usual apps, navigation, communication, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay. Elsewhere, the zero-emission supermini has the standard Driver Assistance Package, with head-up display, Lane Departure Warning, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and Park Assist.
Powered by a 32.6 kWh battery, which enables a maximum range of 114 miles (186 km), the electric motor produces 181 hp (184 ps / 135 kW), identical to the usual versions of the Cooper SE.
The model will kick off at $37,900, excluding the $850 destination and handling charge, an $8,000 premium over the base variant.
