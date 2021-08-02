Watch TFL Road Trip a Brand-New MINI Cooper SE From New Mexico to Colorado

What Would Happen to Earth If Billions of Black Holes Exploded at Once?

Have a wild guess which is the most affordable brand-new electric vehicle on sale right now in the United States. If the Nissan Leaf sprung to mind, I’m afraid that’s not the right answer because MINI - a premium brand - undercuts the Japanese hatchback by a handful of bucks. More to the point, the Cooper SE costs $29,900 sans the $7,500 federal tax credit. 7 photos kWh battery, this fellow is no highway cruiser by any conceivable measure.



Despite this niggle, the British hatchback is unusually hard to find on the lot according to Roman Mica.



Bought for $35,500 or approximately $25,000 after federal- and state-level perks (Colorado currently offers a $3,500 tax credit for electric vehicles), the car is pretty much loaded. But nevertheless, the journey home can only be described as uneasy over the low average speed and the great distance between charging stations. On the upside, the Cooper SE can restore up to 80 percent of its EPA-rated driving range in a little over half an hour at a Level 3 direct-current station that juices up the battery pack at up to 50 kW .



Roman estimates the journey to have taken almost four hours longer when compared to a combustion-engined car. Tommy is extremely pleased with how quiet the car is and how nice it drives, but all things considered, the MINI Cooper SE fares a lot better in the urban jungle than on the open road.



