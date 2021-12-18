autoevolution
MINI Electric Turns New York Into Its Own Catwalk on Official Sightseeing Tour

18 Dec 2021, 13:00 UTC ·
Christmas is one week away, yet almost everyone who’ll be celebrating it has already prepped for the festive holiday. Homes, offices, and shops have been decorated all over the world, and it has become almost impossible to turn on the radio and not hear some of the famous songs blasting through the speakers.
Most automakers have already dressed up in festive attire, and MINI is just one of them. The BMW Group-owned brand will be waiting for the fat bearded man to pay them a visit, but until he does, they took to the Big Apple with a red MINI Cooper SE, which was captured on camera in some of the city’s most iconic locations.

New York is home to no less than 18,000 restaurants, 500 galleries, in excess of 200 museums, and roughly 150 theaters. Yellow cabs fill the streets, next to limousines, and the usual pickups, and almost everywhere you look, you will see Christmas decorations. So, where should one go to get a full taste of the city that never sleeps? That would be almost everywhere, from Central Park to Macy’s, and from The Plaza and Rockefeller Center to the Christmas market on Union Square.

Those are just four locations that the zero-emission subcompact hatchback visited on its trip to New York, which probably started in California, as per the license plate. It was a long journey, nonetheless, as the 2022 MINI Electric has an estimated range of 114 miles (183 km) with the battery fully charged. It can be juiced up to 80% at 50 kW in 36 minutes with the Level 3 charger. Levels 1 and 2 will give you less than 2 kW and up to 7.4 kW per hour respectively.

Eligible for state and local incentives, and $7,500 federal tax credit, the Cooper SE kicks off at $29,900, excluding the $850 destination and handling charge, as well as registration, taxes, options, and dealer fees. It offers 181 hp, for a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 6.9 seconds.
