BMW Confirms It Will Not Make the New Electric Mini in the UK, Only in Germany and China

On November 29, 2019, BMW announced its new Mini E vehicles would be produced in the city of Zhangjiagang in China’s Jiangsu Province. The 160,000-unit plant that was going to be built there was the result of a joint venture with Great Wall. For some weird reason, it seems that caught the British by surprise when BMW confirmed it would not make electric Minis at the Cowley plant in Oxford.

7 photos