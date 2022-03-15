MINI Believes the Countryman Is Untamed, Gives It New Special Edition in the U.S.

As you probably know, MINI is working on the third-generation Countryman. The new one will supposedly launch for the 2024 model year, so there is still enough time to make a few adjustments to the current iteration, which has received a new special edition in the United States.
Named the MINI Countryman Untamed, it looks about the same as the rest of the lineup, but there are a few novelties, like the Momentum Grey metallic paint finish, exclusive to this model and special 18-inch bi-tone alloys. The color was also applied to the air curtain inserts in the apron, lower air intake surround, side sills, reflector inserts, and rear diffuser.
At the same time, the corporate logos on the hood and tailgate have a Momentum Grey background. Black was chosen for the roof, side mirror casings, and headlamp housings, and the Piano Black Exterior trim, applied to the grille surrounds, side scuttles, door handles, tailpipe trim, and other parts, give it additional contrast. Four diagonal stripes in Frozen Bluestone contribute to the special looks, together with the graphic pattern inspired by a mountain landscape that can be seen on the side scuttles.
Green and blue shades, said to have been inspired by nature, decorate the cockpit of the Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Untamed Edition. The Highland Green, with blue and green contrast stitching, can be seen on several parts of the interior, including the electric and heated sports seats. Frozen Blue metallic accents, Arctic Silver metallic door trim strips, and high-gloss black air vent surrounds are other defining features, and so are the ‘Untamed’ inscriptions on the seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Since it is based on the Iconic trim level, the Untamed Edition gets LED headlights with cornering function, LED fog lamps, Excitement Package, Driving Modes, Lighting Package, Navigation Plus Package with smartphone integration, and several other gizmos. The special model is available in the Cooper S Countryman, Cooper S Countryman ALL4, and Cooper SE Countryman ALL4, priced from $41,900, $43,900, and $46,900, respectively, before the $850 destination and handling charge.
