Dodge Hellcats Drag M3, Mustang GT, CTS-V and Civic, Beat All, Then Fight Each Other

The automotive industry’s muscle car world, as we know it today, will soon come to an incredible end after the 2023 model year. But until that happens, let us cherish all the intermediate feisty moments we can find.
General Motors does not seem to care too much about the fate of its iconic Chevy Camaro. So, the 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost and GT plus Dark Horse Coyote 5.0-liter V8 might be left alone to keep the ICE banner up after Dodge retires the gasoline-powered Charger and Challenger from the production lines. But do we care about that, right now?
Not necessarily, and not when a couple of Mopars – a dark and menacing Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and an equally black Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat – are delivering a thrilling quarter-mile dragstrip spectacle. It is all courtesy of the videographer behind the “Drag Racing and Car Stuff” channel on YouTube, who has one feisty string of brawls in the latest footage (uploaded on October 28) from Bradenton Motorsports Park, his beloved venue located in Bradenton, Florida.
The two star attractions, these couple of feisty Mopars, certainly know how to put the decades of quarter-mile dragstrip shenanigans into the proper perspective by way of America vs. Import and Mopar vs. Blue Oval vs. GM skirmishes. But let us take all of them one by one to arrive at a fitting conclusion. So, first up on the roster was the black Dodge Challenger, which duked it out with an F80 BMW M3 for the 10.95s (Hellcat) versus 11.21s introduction.
Next (at the 0:38 mark) came along the Hellcat sedan to wage war with the eternal Ford Mustang GT foe. This battle was lost by the Blue Oval fans: 10.48s for the Mopar knight and 10.84s for the coupe rival. Then, at the 1:13 mark, a ritzy Caddy CTS-V thought it could do better, but the Challenger showed otherwise (10.34s versus 10.6s).
Soon after the 1:52 encounter with the tuned Honda Civic (which also lost quite easily), it became pretty obvious these two Hellcats can only ascertain supremacy after fighting each other. And this is exactly what happened from the 2:22 mark!
