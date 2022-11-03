Pick a Favorite 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Color for This Cool Digital Restomod

Any sensible car fan cannot go past a classic American pony car without even turning an opinion. So, it gets even better when you are invited to select something for that icon, right?
We know, some root for team Blue Oval, while others will only have GM or Mopar stuff on the menu. But can we just all get along nicely enough to help someone pick a darn good-looking hue for their latest digital restomod project? Pretty please? Anyway, here is Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on yet another quick journey of wishful thinking discovery – and gives us the pleasure of joining the design process.
So, after the pixel master recently showed a string of three rendering-to-reality projects, a ’67 Chevy Camaro RS/SS Convertible barn find, an LS3-swapped 1965 Chevy Impala slammed restomod, plus a ’65 Mustang, now the CGI expert is fully back to wishful thinking. And a proper example would be his dream General Motors roster of proper, classic muscle cars consisting of a giddy Pontiac GTO, a feisty Chevy Impala, and a testy Chevelle SS Vert.
Now he switched his attention over to Ford Mustang Fastback aficionados, and there is a trio of colors for this virtual 1967 model year to choose from. But that is not all, as we are dealing with a proper, digital restomod. So, the modern goodies include stuff like the lowered suspension setup, exposed carbon fiber aero parts, wider fender flares, LED head- and taillights, a central exhaust, massive new wheels, tires, and (probably) brakes, plus a thoroughly roll cage-protected cockpit, among others.
There is just one mystery we would like cleared up, though, as we are also wondering what could be hiding under the Frozen White, gray, or black hood!
So, after the pixel master recently showed a string of three rendering-to-reality projects, a ’67 Chevy Camaro RS/SS Convertible barn find, an LS3-swapped 1965 Chevy Impala slammed restomod, plus a ’65 Mustang, now the CGI expert is fully back to wishful thinking. And a proper example would be his dream General Motors roster of proper, classic muscle cars consisting of a giddy Pontiac GTO, a feisty Chevy Impala, and a testy Chevelle SS Vert.
Now he switched his attention over to Ford Mustang Fastback aficionados, and there is a trio of colors for this virtual 1967 model year to choose from. But that is not all, as we are dealing with a proper, digital restomod. So, the modern goodies include stuff like the lowered suspension setup, exposed carbon fiber aero parts, wider fender flares, LED head- and taillights, a central exhaust, massive new wheels, tires, and (probably) brakes, plus a thoroughly roll cage-protected cockpit, among others.
There is just one mystery we would like cleared up, though, as we are also wondering what could be hiding under the Frozen White, gray, or black hood!