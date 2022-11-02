autoevolution
VW Atlas Cross Sport Muscles-Up With CGI Shadow Line, Sits Lower on Big Wheels

2 Nov 2022, 21:04 UTC
While Volkswagen usually has a low profile in North America because it just keeps getting the tendencies mostly wrong, now there’s a fair share of novelty surrounding the German automaker.
This is mostly in the context of the 2022 SEMA Show turning into one of the greatest events of the fall. So, the European carmaker first announced adventure and performance concepts galore that covered all the basics, from Atlas to Taos and from ID.4 to Golf Rs. But that was not all.

Soon, we also found out that Volkswagen’s ID.4 fully electric battery-powered crossover SUV became SEMA’s first everElectric Vehicle of the Year” at the SEMA Awards after the organizers introduced a new category to also recognize the eco-conscious builds. Last, but certainly not least, the fresh VW Jetta GLI Performance concept took a 350-hp swing at the “sedans are dead” trope.

Now, all that SEMA aftermarket commotion probably opened up a tuning appetite. As such, we are not in the least bit surprised that Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, thinks now is the right CGI time to fiddle with a North American Volkswagen SUV in his signature ‘Shadow Line’ ways.

The chosen CUV is the Atlas Cross Sport, the shorter two-row coupe-SUV-style take on the family-oriented three-row Atlas model. And, of course, it now looks even more like the automotive equivalent of someone who adheres to the muscle-up training lifestyle. As for the rest of the CGI perks, the ‘Shadow Line’ elements lend a sportier presence, while the larger aftermarket wheels (complete with massive red brake calipers) and lowered stance give it a boxer-at-the-ready atmosphere.

So, does the digitally tuned Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport ‘Shadow Line’ get our CGI hall pass, or is it too little for something that already has a sporty demeanor?




Editor's note: Gallery also includes official images of VW Atlas Cross Sport.

