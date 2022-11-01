autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 SEMA Show
Car video reviews:
 

Volkswagen ID.4 Is the First Ever "Electric Vehicle of the Year" at the 2022 SEMA Show

Home > News > Auto Events
1 Nov 2022, 17:14 UTC ·
This year’s SEMA Show awarded six best new vehicles for personalization awards instead of the usual five. The latest entry is the Electric Vehicle of the Year Award, snatched by the Volkswagen ID.4.
Volkswagen ID.4 is the first ever “Electric Vehicle of the Year” at the 2022 SEMA Show 19 photos
Volkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 rosterVolkswagen presents its SEMA 2022 roster
Volkswagen raided the 2022 SEMA Show with a host of concepts, three of them based on the electric ID.4. It was a good choice because the German carmaker attracted enough attention from fellow exhibitors to be granted the first-ever Electric Vehicle of the Year SEMA Award. The award recognizes electric vehicles as an important segment and the ID.4 as a great base for customization.

The SEMA Awards are voted on by SEMA Show exhibitors, who determine the winners based on the appeal of the vehicles displayed and the potential for customization. According to the show organizers, “the exhibitors chose ID.4 for the Electric Vehicle category because it provides an ideal platform for customization. The vehicle is proven to be able to handle a variety of terrain and is a leading example of the possibilities in the electric vehicle market.”

It is a well-deserved victory for Volkswagen, which began the localized production of the electric crossover at the company’s state-of-the-art plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The German company is assembling the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 with an 82-kWh battery at the plant, with a choice of three trims. Later this year, a 62-kWh variant will enter production, lowering the price of entry to the ID.4 model line.

Along with the ID.4, five other models won a SEMA Award this year. The Dodge Challenger was crowned Car of the Year, while the Toyota GR86 was awarded Sport Compact of the Year. Jeep Wrangler is the 4x4/SUV of the Year, while the Ram pickup is the Full-Size Truck of the Year. Finally, the Jeep Gladiator won the Mid-Size Truck of the Year Award.

“The SEMA Award recognizes the hottest new vehicles on the market that offer the greatest opportunities for customization,” said Warren Kosikov, SEMA vice president of sales. “SEMA Award-winning vehicles are setting worldwide trends in the automotive enthusiast industry. The 2022 SEMA Show will have on many of the SEMA Award-winning vehicles, each customized in its unique way.”

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
2022 SEMA Show Las Vegas SEMA Volkswagen Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Vehicle of the Year
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories