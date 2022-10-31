Adventure or Performance VW Concepts Galore at SEMA: Modded Atlas, Taos, ID.4, and More

The 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada (November 1-4) is mere hours away from its opening gala event. Naturally, that makes automakers eager to present all the OEM-tuned goodies.
Some carmakers are not even heading to SEMA this year – like Ford – and they are still trying to catch the spotlight. Volkswagen, meanwhile, is on a glorious SEMA Show ‘road trip’ and thinks numbers massively count in the grand scheme of OEM and aftermarket things. So, they prepared a concept galore for the event, and the German automaker is keen on touching every point in the rule book.
Nobody is forgotten, from heritage to modern hoots, and from glamping SUVs to techy yet adventurous EVs. The vast number of custom builds include the Atlas Basecamp Camping concept which, aside from the pretty stupid name, features the “rugged Basecamp styling components, a custom graphics package,” as well as numerous parts and accessories from renowned aftermarket suppliers.
Quite similar to the Atlas, the Taos Basecamp Active concept also has Basecamp goodies, a unique graphics package, along with additional aftermarket elements, and some Volkswagen Accessories. There are also a couple of VW ID.4 concepts, the Drone Command and ID.4 Accessories, the former being dedicated to the Tennessee Valley Authority and the latter to lifestyle eco-conscious buyers. I wish I could say that Volkswagen ends here with the insipid names but there is also a GTI Accessories idea.
The component build is not bad at all, though, as it includes stuff from Oettinger (body components), 20-inch gloss-black multi-spoke wheels, uprated braking components, plus a “lowered stance using H&R Street Performance coilovers” and a color-matched roof box on base carrier bars. Interestingly, an old 1993 Rallye Golf 3 A59 Prototype and a 2004 Golf R32 are also set to make an appearance alongside the 2022 Golf R.
Plus, Volkswagen is also set to premiere on November 1st the Jetta GLI Performance concept, a “unique reimagining of the Jetta GLI by the Volkswagen Design Center California,” so stay tuned!
