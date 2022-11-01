The VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept Is a 350 BHP Meaner in Demeanor Hot SEMA Sedan

VW's Design Center California brought the 2022 Jetta to SEMA for a show-off. Not the regular, everyday, normal Jetta, but a concept based on the slightly different GLI variant – essentially a hot-hatch with a bigger cargo capacity. The comparison is not random, as the VW loyalists tenderly refer to Jetta GLI as "the GTI with a trunk" (the GTI being the Golf expression of German athleticism).
Born in 1984, the GLI saw seven generations bearing the nameplate of the performant sedan. So, VW's west coast design office took the nearly four-decade-long heritage and put it in the Jetta GLI Performance concept. "The wide body design gives this GLI concept the stance that every enthusiast dreams of, and the graphic treatment underlines its more aggressive nature while incorporating classic GLI elements," says Reto Brun, Senior Director of Volkswagen Design Center California.
Let's start with the hard facts: two-wheel-drive, four doors, large trunk, room for five occupants, including the driver. Since we mentioned the crucial factor, the person behind the steering wheel has to constantly stick-shift through the six speeds in the manual assembly that links the engine to the front wheels.
This is perfectly common until we pop the hood for a sneak peek: 350 bhp, 372 lb-ft of torque (355 PS, 504 Nm) is not precisely the suburban grocery getter. The inline-four got the RacingLine turbo upgrade and additional amenities to up the cool factor. A carbon fiber cold-air intake, a performance intercooler, and an oil management kit (completed with an oil cooler to prevent a heatstroke).
Massive 15-inch carbon-ceramic discs stop the GLI on its track with the six-piston forged caliper big brake kit. TrackSport coil-over suspension – front and rear – and the 'thick stem' inverted front shock absorbers came straight out of the racetrack to tame this RacingLine-tuned GLI.
Aluminum bodies, 2.4-inch (45 millimeters) linear springs with helpers, and fully adjustable solid top mounts provide a much stiffer ride on the track but turn gentle for the street traffic. For further track reference, see the back-vented widened front and rear fenders - 0.8 inches (20 millimeters) broader than regular.
Oversized side skirts with straight-down extremities give a lowered stance apparel to accompany the massive front grille intakes. Modified rear grille inserts and a lowered valance integrate the two exhaust mufflers. The hexagon between the pipes is a theme also found on the black vinyl wrapping covering the Kings Red metallic livery.
download them here. The Rotiform GRZ wheels feature stud and nut conversion kits for faster pitstops.
Recaro Pole Position ABE seats make racing the GLI comfortable and safe with integrated headrests with high bolsters. The Texagon-themed upholstery is a continuation of the exterior graphics. The Jetta GLI Performance concept is displayed at the 2022 SEMA Show, Booth #10509.
Born in 1984, the GLI saw seven generations bearing the nameplate of the performant sedan. So, VW's west coast design office took the nearly four-decade-long heritage and put it in the Jetta GLI Performance concept. "The wide body design gives this GLI concept the stance that every enthusiast dreams of, and the graphic treatment underlines its more aggressive nature while incorporating classic GLI elements," says Reto Brun, Senior Director of Volkswagen Design Center California.
Let's start with the hard facts: two-wheel-drive, four doors, large trunk, room for five occupants, including the driver. Since we mentioned the crucial factor, the person behind the steering wheel has to constantly stick-shift through the six speeds in the manual assembly that links the engine to the front wheels.
This is perfectly common until we pop the hood for a sneak peek: 350 bhp, 372 lb-ft of torque (355 PS, 504 Nm) is not precisely the suburban grocery getter. The inline-four got the RacingLine turbo upgrade and additional amenities to up the cool factor. A carbon fiber cold-air intake, a performance intercooler, and an oil management kit (completed with an oil cooler to prevent a heatstroke).
Massive 15-inch carbon-ceramic discs stop the GLI on its track with the six-piston forged caliper big brake kit. TrackSport coil-over suspension – front and rear – and the 'thick stem' inverted front shock absorbers came straight out of the racetrack to tame this RacingLine-tuned GLI.
Aluminum bodies, 2.4-inch (45 millimeters) linear springs with helpers, and fully adjustable solid top mounts provide a much stiffer ride on the track but turn gentle for the street traffic. For further track reference, see the back-vented widened front and rear fenders - 0.8 inches (20 millimeters) broader than regular.
Oversized side skirts with straight-down extremities give a lowered stance apparel to accompany the massive front grille intakes. Modified rear grille inserts and a lowered valance integrate the two exhaust mufflers. The hexagon between the pipes is a theme also found on the black vinyl wrapping covering the Kings Red metallic livery.
download them here. The Rotiform GRZ wheels feature stud and nut conversion kits for faster pitstops.
Recaro Pole Position ABE seats make racing the GLI comfortable and safe with integrated headrests with high bolsters. The Texagon-themed upholstery is a continuation of the exterior graphics. The Jetta GLI Performance concept is displayed at the 2022 SEMA Show, Booth #10509.