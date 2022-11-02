Crazy Matte Black and Gold Over Crimson ‘Hako’ Nissan GT-R Would Be Fit for SEMA

Unfortunately, this is not a CGI-to-reality design and build project – at least not for the ongoing 2022 edition of the eternal Las Vegas-based SEMA Show.
Instead, we are dealing with yet another JDM flight of fancy arriving courtesy of Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, who is also the talented Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs. And there is no need to take our word for granted.
Just look at the second video embedded below to catch a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes making-of process for WCC’s outstanding transformation of the Barbie DreamCamper toy into a “life-sized toy for everyone to enjoy!” Now, back to Musa’s virtual shenanigans, once more.
His fans already know that his JDM passion borderlines obsession. Yet somehow, he still manages to imagine new ways of keeping things fresh. Of course, he also has a fixation on some of the legendary JDM bad boys, such as the iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R series. And, on this occasion, he went right to the source, namely the (in)famous KPGC10 first-generation coupe.
With the 2022 SEMA Show news all around us, one would immediately think this is yet another one of those rendering-to-reality projects from an influential designer and aftermarket builder team. Unfortunately, this is all merely wishful thinking – or at least we would need to wait for another edition of the Las Vegas show. Too bad, since we would love to immediately check out this potential build while rocking the streets.
This is because the slammed and widebody ‘Mean Hako’ (which is a direct reference to this Skyline GT-R’s popular Hakosuka moniker) flaunts everything it needs to stand out in any crowd, not just the JDM ones. So, it is dressed in dark and menacing Matte Black attire and has lots of stunningly posh gold details, plus a nice set of humongous deep-dish aftermarket wheels (also in gold). Additionally, everything is overlayed on a ritzy, crimson cockpit!
Just look at the second video embedded below to catch a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes making-of process for WCC’s outstanding transformation of the Barbie DreamCamper toy into a “life-sized toy for everyone to enjoy!” Now, back to Musa’s virtual shenanigans, once more.
His fans already know that his JDM passion borderlines obsession. Yet somehow, he still manages to imagine new ways of keeping things fresh. Of course, he also has a fixation on some of the legendary JDM bad boys, such as the iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R series. And, on this occasion, he went right to the source, namely the (in)famous KPGC10 first-generation coupe.
With the 2022 SEMA Show news all around us, one would immediately think this is yet another one of those rendering-to-reality projects from an influential designer and aftermarket builder team. Unfortunately, this is all merely wishful thinking – or at least we would need to wait for another edition of the Las Vegas show. Too bad, since we would love to immediately check out this potential build while rocking the streets.
This is because the slammed and widebody ‘Mean Hako’ (which is a direct reference to this Skyline GT-R’s popular Hakosuka moniker) flaunts everything it needs to stand out in any crowd, not just the JDM ones. So, it is dressed in dark and menacing Matte Black attire and has lots of stunningly posh gold details, plus a nice set of humongous deep-dish aftermarket wheels (also in gold). Additionally, everything is overlayed on a ritzy, crimson cockpit!