Upcoming 2023 Yamaha Tenere 700 Gets Bluetooth-Equipped TFT Dash and New Colors

“When you’re riding the Tenere 700, your future can be whatever you want it to be.”
Many would regard the Tenere as one of the most competent adventure bikes around, and those who do will be stoked to see Yamaha Motor Europe shedding light on what’s to come for 2023. Besides teasing us with a YouTube video that’s nothing short of epic (albeit nearly identical to last year’s), the manufacturer has also unveiled a comprehensive list of updates you’ll find on the upcoming model.
For starters, a five-inch TFT display will be present in the Tenere’s cockpit area, replacing the LCD unit employed by its 2022 counterpart. This new dash enables riders to switch between two themes – Street and Explorer – while providing Bluetooth connectivity via Yamaha’s MyRide app.
Pairing your smartphone will make incoming calls and texts appear right there under your eyes, and simultaneously give you access to essential ride data. Furthermore, the motorcycle’s switchable ABS system gains an additional mode, which allows it to remain active up front while letting the rear wheel lock up if needed. For those who seek a lighter off-roading experience, this should be a match made in heaven!
Yamaha claims the 2023 MY Tenere 700 will be pre-wired for quickshifter fitment, but one may also find a USB port replacing the 12-volt socket of previous iterations. You certainly don’t want your front brake lever to snap if things go south (as they often do off-road), so it’s been beefed up in order to withstand even more abuse.
Last but not least, we’re greeted by a couple of fresh colorways, Icon Blue and Tech Kamo. The former can be admired in the YouTube clip shared below, and it’s the one that yours truly would personally go with. The Japanese firm hasn’t revealed any information on pricing and availability just yet, nor have they shown signs of intending to finally bring the Rally Edition to the States, sadly.
