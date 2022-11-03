Toyota’s GR Corolla Rally Concept Was Penned by West Coast Customs’ Head Designer

Toyota had a field first day at the 2022 SEMA Show after it unveiled an entire raft of performance and adventure custom ideas alongside its aftermarket partners.
There was something for everyone, from overlanding Sequoia SUVs to Trailhunter Tundras, and from ten-second GR Supra sports cars to a WRC-inspired GR Corolla Rally concept. The Japanese automaker is not missing any chances to put the track-ready Hot Hatch through its paces and even outsources some of the research and development duties.
Such was the case with the GR Corolla Rally, which originally started its life as a 2023 GR Corolla Circuit Edition before Marty Schwerter and the Toyota Motorsports Garage team (Brad Vetter, lead fabricator; Justin Lacore, fabricator; and David Senn, technician) started modifying it. By the way, notice that a designer is missing in action.
Well, as it turns out, the GR Corolla prototype inspired by the Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Rally1 WRC race car was penned by none other than Musa Rio Tjahjono. He is the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, who continues to express his passion for JDM builds, also in the real world. But there is one interesting detail about the pixel master.
His daytime job requires him to be the Head Designer at the famously outrageous West Coast Customs! That is a cool detail, right? Anyway, now that the GR Corolla Rally SEMA cat is out of the bag, the CGI expert was also allowed to present his initial vision of the thoroughly slammed and ultra-widebody WRC-livery Hot Hatchback. So, what do you think? Is it better than the real deal, or not?
And should we root for Toyota to perhaps introduce as an OEM accessory kit the parts – such as the aggressive “three-inch (7.62 cm) fender flares made from 20-gauge steel and integrated carbon composite side skirts?” Or should they just leave it up to the aftermarket realm?
