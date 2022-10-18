Track-Ready 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Shows Hot Hatch Skills in Fresh Videos

Back in the spring of this year, Japanese carmaker Toyota pulled the wraps off the first-ever Gazoo Racing-tampered Corolla. Officially titled 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, the car is poised to become the hottest hatch on American tracks and roads in the coming years.
The Japanese company knows this, and it plans to make the most of the hype building around the car by launching this week “new campaigns showcasing GR Corolla and the GR family.” The first of these campaign, called Rally Ready, debuted on Monday, and it shows the Corolla doing all sorts of exciting stuff next to its bigger, but not necessarily meaner siblings, the GR86 and GR Supra.
The campaign was put together by one of the biggest names in the advertising industry, namely Saatchi & Saatchi, which worked with Intertrend Communications and Conill Advertising. There are four videos all out and about at the moment as part of the campaign, and they’re all meant show “a unified style across all creative throughout the spots.”
We’ll not go into what's happening in the spots (you can enjoy them all below this text), but we will tell you that aside for the cars, they also feature skilled drivers, like Gazoo’s Ryan Tuerck, Fredric Aasbø, and Ken Gushi.
Back to the car, the hot hatch starts in the U.S. from $35,900. The thing is powered by a 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo engine that spits out 300 hp and up to 295 pound-feet of torque.
There are three versions of it on the table, meaning Core, Circuit Edition (available only in the launch year, so if you want this one you’d better hurry), and the Morizo Edition. With ownership of the car, Toyota also offers a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association, so you can properly enjoy the tiny monster.
