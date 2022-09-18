2023 GR Corolla Is the Ultimate Cheat Car, a Future Legend, and Collectible

Toyota might be the last hope for car enthusiasts when it comes to pure driving experience. In the last few years, they’ve awoken the slumbering legends of the late 80s and early 90s, the Supra and the AE86 Trueno, and as a bonus, put the rallying spirit of the Celica into the tiny GR Yaris. It didn’t stop there. For 2023, the Japanese giant dropped another bombshell in the form of the GR Corolla – a reserved hot hatch with the bite of piranha.

11 photos