The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Will Arrive at U.S. Dealers This Fall

Taking inspiration from the GR Yaris, the GR Corolla is coming to U.S. dealers in the fall of 2022 in base specification. The Morizo Edition and mid-range Circuit Edition are due this winter and in the spring of 2023.
As for the bad news, Toyota is asking $35,900, excluding destination freight charge for the GR Corolla Core. It’s a rather pricey compact hatchback, but on the other hand, it’s a 300-horsepower compact hatchback with AWD.
What do you get for your hard-earned cash? For starters, a three-cylinder turbo. The G16E-GTS engine premiered a few years ago in the GR Yaris. By combining direct and port injection with large-diameter exhaust valves, a part-machined intake port, and tons of boost, the 1.6-liter mill develops 300 horsepower and 273 pound-foot (370 Nm) from 3,000 to 5,500 rpm.
The stripped-out Morizo Edition, which doesn’t feature rear seats, levels up from 25.2 to 26.3 pounds per square inch of boost for a peak torque rating of 295 pound-foot (400 Nm) from 3,250 to 4,600 revolutions per minute.
Limited to 200 units, the Morizo Edition comes with the so-called iMT of its lesser siblings. The intelligent manual transmission features a rev-matching feature that can be turned off with the simple push of a button. All three variants come with Eco, Sport, Track, and Custom driving modes.
The GR-Four system is arguably the crowning achievement of the GR Corolla. Taking inspiration from the world of rallying, this all-wheel-drive setup distributes torque 60-40, 50-50, or 30-70, depending on conditions.
The Japanese automaker has also reinforced the GA-C platform of the Corolla in creating the GR Corolla. Turning our attention back to U.S. model specifications, the Core is offered in Supersonic Red, Black, or Ice Cap.
The Circuit Edition is a limited-run affair that can be configured in Supersonic Red, Heavy Metal, and Ice Cap. It differs from the Core by means of a carbon-fiber roof, vented bulge hood, a sporty rear spoiler, Brin-Naub suede, and synthetic leather on the seats rather than fabric. Red accents and a leather-wrapped shift knob that reads Morizo are also featured.
Finally, the ultra-limited Morizo Edition will be available in Windchill Pearl and a matte-finish gray baptized Smoke. Forged carbon fiber is used for the roof, and highlights further include red mesh inserts and a Morizo-branded Ultrasuede shift knob. All three come with 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment and the so-called Safety Sense 3.0 suite of safety nannies.
