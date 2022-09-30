Why Scotty Kilmer Won't Buy the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Right Now

Scotty Kilmer has been heard on numerous occasions recommending Toyota, Honda, Lexus, or other Japanese-made vehicles to his followers. He likes how they are made and appreciates simpler platforms that do not involve a lot of electronics. However, now the man underlines that he will not buy the upcoming GR Corolla. Here’s why.
The well-known auto mechanic was asked by one of its followers if he plans on driving the all-new Toyota GR Corolla. Welcomed with raving reviews and a lot of gearhead enthusiasm, the Japanese hot hatch made its official debut six months ago. Now it can be ordered in the U.S. and the first units will be imported this fall in America. So, if you want to test drive one, make sure you’re on good terms with a reputable dealership.
The beating heart of the hot hatch is a 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine. It puts out 300 HP (304 PS) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. In combination with a six-speed manual gearbox and the GR-Four all-wheel-drive system, the vehicle can provide every driver with a thrilling experience behind the wheel.
But that’s what Scotty Kilmer doesn’t like about the GR Corolla. He would not buy such a car solely because of the turbocharged engine. The mechanic underlines that Toyota makes great cars, but he has doubts about the reliability of this power unit. Kilmer prefers the 1.8-liter engines built by the Japanese automaker for older vehicles.
Even though the video published on YouTube has a very disheartening title, the good news is he would like to drive the GR Corolla at some point. But Kilmer will only do so if a follower is willing to help him. The auto mechanic admits Toyota won’t send him any vehicles.
Lastly, the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla will have a starting price of $35,900 which does not include the destination and handling fee. Similarly, the sum does not account for any dealer markups. But the best option you should go for is the Circuit Edition GR Corolla which has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $42,900. It includes useful things like a premium audio system, front and rear limited-slip differentials, and a carbon fiber roof.
