‘Mutant’ Porsche 959 Features Incredible Aero Work and Exposed Twin-Turbo Flat Six

Produced between 1986 and 1993, the Porsche 959 was born as a mind-blowing Group B rally car and later evolved into a bonkers road-legal production car to satisfy FIA’s requirements for homologation.
Just a few hundred units (they claim 337 plus eight) were manufactured of the two-door rear-engine, four-wheel drive coupe. And at the time of its introduction, the 2.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six equipped sports car quickly became the world’s fastest street-legal production car, with some versions hitting up to 339 kph (211 mph).
It might not sound as impressive today but do remember that we are dealing with something that was considered to be one of the most technologically advanced road-going sports cars ever built, and a harbinger of things to come for the modern-era supercars. Naturally, the 959 has amassed a tremendous cult following since its inception.
But that does not mean it is safe from outrageous modifications. Luckily, diehard fans already prepared to start running amuck crying their outrage should rest assured, this is all merely wishful thinking. And it comes courtesy of London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, who finally seems ready for some quick peeks at another custom, digital Porsche project developed for his ‘Mutant’ series.
Always busy with client commissions, the pixel master has been quite absent from the artsy virtual automotive designer scene as of late. In between paid work, though, he mustered enough will and spare time to prepare a trio of teaser video footage for this stunning Porsche 959, including a digital racer stumbling at the sight of this creation.
Indeed, it truly is a sight to behold, with the imagined Porsche 959 arriving virtually complete with a crazy widebody aerodynamic kit, an exposed engine (hopefully of the 2.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six variety), plus a thoroughly slammed attitude to signal it’s ready for any winding CGI track!
