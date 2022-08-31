One-of-Fifty 800-HP Porsche 959SC "Reimagined" by Canepa Is Up for Sale

One of the greatest cars of all time, the Porsche 959 was a game-changing model for the German automaker. When released in 1986, it was the fastest road-going production car on the planet Earth.
With a timeless design and top-tier systems, the 959 supercar offered superior driving characteristics and impressive performance numbers, not only for the 80s but also compared to the supercars of today. The twin-turbo model was fitted with a 6-speed manual transmission, was able to complete the 0 to 60 run in just 3 seconds, and reached a top speed of 195 mph (313.9 kph).
Famous Porsche tuner Bruce Canepa had the chance to drive a 959 in 1987 when the car could not yet be imported to the U.S. because it did not meet Federal Motor Safety Standards (FMVSS). Ten years later, after the passing of the “Show and Display” law, Canepa set his mind on turning the already great Porsche 959 into an even greater and more capable car.
He accomplished his goal by upgrading almost every component and system on the vehicle. The result was the 959 “Reimagined” By Canepa, or 959SC for short, an 800+ horsepower beast that takes thousands of man hours to complete, as over 3,000 individual pieces are restored, rebuilt, or upgraded for each build.
The Reimagined 959 example in question here (chassis 003) is one of only 50 SC-spec units ever built by Canepa. It is finished in an eye-pleasing Porsche Emerald Green with a matching green interior.
The team at Canepa has made upgrades to the car’s engine, drivetrain, suspension, and brake systems. The 959’s flat-six engine was completely revamped, resulting in a 2.85-liter unit that is complemented by an upgraded parallel twin-turbo system featuring Borg-Warner turbo assists. The overhauled engine and management system endow the 959SC with a whopping 800+ hp (811.4 ps) and 600 ft-lb (813.5 Nm) of torque.
The suspension was also improved, with the original 959S coilover system upgraded with Penske custom valved shocks and titanium coil-over springs, and the team at Canepa designed and produced new 18-inch wheels for their version of the Porsche 959.
Other improvements were made to the audio system, lighting, exhaust, and more.
This 1988 Porsche 959SC “Reimagined” By Canepa is currently offered for sale. The price will be disclosed upon request, but as you might suspect, rare and remarkable designs do not come cheap in the automotive world, so a seven-figure asking price is quite possible.
Famous Porsche tuner Bruce Canepa had the chance to drive a 959 in 1987 when the car could not yet be imported to the U.S. because it did not meet Federal Motor Safety Standards (FMVSS). Ten years later, after the passing of the “Show and Display” law, Canepa set his mind on turning the already great Porsche 959 into an even greater and more capable car.
He accomplished his goal by upgrading almost every component and system on the vehicle. The result was the 959 “Reimagined” By Canepa, or 959SC for short, an 800+ horsepower beast that takes thousands of man hours to complete, as over 3,000 individual pieces are restored, rebuilt, or upgraded for each build.
The Reimagined 959 example in question here (chassis 003) is one of only 50 SC-spec units ever built by Canepa. It is finished in an eye-pleasing Porsche Emerald Green with a matching green interior.
The team at Canepa has made upgrades to the car’s engine, drivetrain, suspension, and brake systems. The 959’s flat-six engine was completely revamped, resulting in a 2.85-liter unit that is complemented by an upgraded parallel twin-turbo system featuring Borg-Warner turbo assists. The overhauled engine and management system endow the 959SC with a whopping 800+ hp (811.4 ps) and 600 ft-lb (813.5 Nm) of torque.
The suspension was also improved, with the original 959S coilover system upgraded with Penske custom valved shocks and titanium coil-over springs, and the team at Canepa designed and produced new 18-inch wheels for their version of the Porsche 959.
Other improvements were made to the audio system, lighting, exhaust, and more.
This 1988 Porsche 959SC “Reimagined” By Canepa is currently offered for sale. The price will be disclosed upon request, but as you might suspect, rare and remarkable designs do not come cheap in the automotive world, so a seven-figure asking price is quite possible.