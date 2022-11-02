Westcott Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Looks Epic as SEMA Show's Adventurer Concept

Toyota has prepared a much larger space (central hall, booth 22200), more show vehicles, and additional fun for this year’s edition of the iconic SEMA Show, also with a couple of Sequoia twists.
Featured in a new location, the Japanese automaker aims to catch all the 2022 SEMA Show performance spotlights. And they have no less than nine new concepts on display, so it may be only natural for some of them to be on repeat. At least, that is the impression if you are caught off-guard by the full-size Sequoia family SUV prototypes.
Well, remember how we just discussed how the 4WD Toyota Owner Magazine, CBI Offroad Fabrication, and Toyota teamed up to produce the “ultimate overlanding Sequoia TRD Off-road” concept for the SUV to morph into the “best backwoods explorer”? Now is also the ripe time to check out Westcott Designs’ “epic” take on the 4x4 road trip adventure matters.
Jeff and Jessica Westcott, founders of Westcott Designs in Phoenix, Arizona, were on point to direct the Sequoia TRD Pro Adventurer concept matters, aiming for a harmonious owner experience with uncompromising AWD benchmarks. So, they kicked off the proceeds with the signature Westcott Designs three-inch (7.62 cm) front/1.75-inch (4.445 cm) rear lift kit, Camburg Racing Kinetik upper control arms, Camburg Racing rear billet lower and upper trailing arms, plus a set of 17-inch Innov8 Racing G400 wheels shod in 37-inch Nitto Recon Grapplers A/T tires.
Lots of Rigid Industries lights followed, along with Westcott rock sliders, CNC billet D-rings, rear hatch ladder, low-profile roof rack, and modular hitch-mounted rack. Those were all needed to help carry this Toyota's provisions or toys, such as Jeff’s vintage Kawasaki 550 stand-up Jet Ski personal watercraft. Last, but not least, they did not forget about a Go Fast Campers rooftop tent and a pair of Trek bikes.
