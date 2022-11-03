AWD 4-Rotor Mazda RX-7 Took Six Years to Build and It's Finally Ready

The Great Pyramid of Giza has been the tallest man-made structure in the world for more than 3,800 years, at 481 feet (146.6 meters) high. This Wonder of the Ancient World is still a major attraction point today, but still puzzles us when it comes to discussing how it was built. We do know that it took about 27 years for it to be completed, and that once again goes to show that great things don't happen overnight.