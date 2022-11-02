New Toyota GR Corolla Rally Concept Puts On a Static Show at SEMA

Toyota has a number of concepts at the 2022 SEMA Show, some more important than others, and joining them under the spotlight is the new GR Corolla Rally.
A study building on the production version of the compact hot hatch, which will arrive at dealers nationwide next year, the Toyota GR Corolla Rally Concept is all about customization, with a hint of the GR Yaris Rally1 WRC racer.
Finished in a custom paint inspired by Toyota Gazoo Racing, it boasts new bodywork, with 3-inch (76-mm) fender flares, carbon composite side skirts, big openings in the front and rear fenders, carbon composite front splitter, and big custom wing made of carbon fiber at the rear. It rides on 8x17-inch OZ Racing wheels, wrapped in 215/60 Continental VikingContact 7 tires.
TEIN Gravel Rally coilovers, which are fully adjustable, further contribute to its racy feel, and the brakes are new too, featuring ventilated and slotted rotors with four-piston calipers. Power is supplied by the 1.6-liter three-pot, making 300 hp (304 ps / 224 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission, and all-wheel drive. Toyota says that they have given it a custom exhaust system, and high-flow air filter too.
“The all-new GR Corolla checks all the driving excitement boxes – 300 horsepower, turbocharged performance, standard six-speed manual, all-wheel-drive handling, and hot hatch functionality,” said Toyota’s Marketing VP, Lisa Materazzo. “The GR Corolla Rally Concept shows what happens when we apply a healthy dose of Toyota Gazoo Racing DNA, and expand the GR Corolla’s rallying roots.”
Mounted inside, behind the driver and navigator, are the custom oil and transmission coolers, which get their air from the custom-designed rear quarter windows with vents. Racing seats and harnesses, custom roll cage, fire-suppression system, intercom, and all the bells and whistles required from a rally car are included, too.
