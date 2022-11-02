Toyota Trailhunter Concept Hits SEMA to Preview New Trim Level for Trucks and SUVs

Usually, the vehicles shown at SEMA don’t have much in common with their production counterparts, nor do they preview something specifically. However, Toyota is looking to change that with their new Trailhunter Concept that is currently on display at the event in Las Vegas.
Building on the Tundra, the new Toyota Trailhunter Concept previews a new grade for trucks and SUVs, which will be “purpose-built,” and will appeal to “outdoor enthusiasts who long for off-the-grid expeditions.”
According to Toyota’s Marketing Vice President, Lisa Materazzo, the “Trailhunter trucks will come straight from the factory equipped to meet the needs of overlanding enthusiasts.” The vehicles will be “developed in-house by our engineering teams,” and they promise to be “the most capable OEM overlanding solutions, designed to meet Toyota’s legendary quality, durability, and reliability standards.”
The rigs could look like the Trailhunter Concept showcased at SEMA right off the dealer lot, which features skid plates to keep the underbody safe on arduous terrains, specific suspension setup, different bumpers, roof rack, rooftop tent, and additional lighting. A refrigerator is said to be part of the extra features offered, and the extra storage will allow users to carry some critical gear, including the base camp necessities.
Curious how many of these gizmos will carry over to the production trucks and SUVs? So are we, yet unfortunately, Toyota hasn’t said anything about it yet. In the most positive scenario, however, you should expect all of them, and only some, like the new bumpers, retuned suspension, roof rack, and maybe additional lights making their way to the production vehicles, realistically speaking.
Nonetheless, this is pure assumption, and we will have to wait for Toyota to drop more details on it to find out, which will happen next year. And since the “Trailhunter will serve as a flagship offering,” it is likely that these models will sit above the TRD and TRD Pro.
According to Toyota’s Marketing Vice President, Lisa Materazzo, the “Trailhunter trucks will come straight from the factory equipped to meet the needs of overlanding enthusiasts.” The vehicles will be “developed in-house by our engineering teams,” and they promise to be “the most capable OEM overlanding solutions, designed to meet Toyota’s legendary quality, durability, and reliability standards.”
The rigs could look like the Trailhunter Concept showcased at SEMA right off the dealer lot, which features skid plates to keep the underbody safe on arduous terrains, specific suspension setup, different bumpers, roof rack, rooftop tent, and additional lighting. A refrigerator is said to be part of the extra features offered, and the extra storage will allow users to carry some critical gear, including the base camp necessities.
Curious how many of these gizmos will carry over to the production trucks and SUVs? So are we, yet unfortunately, Toyota hasn’t said anything about it yet. In the most positive scenario, however, you should expect all of them, and only some, like the new bumpers, retuned suspension, roof rack, and maybe additional lights making their way to the production vehicles, realistically speaking.
Nonetheless, this is pure assumption, and we will have to wait for Toyota to drop more details on it to find out, which will happen next year. And since the “Trailhunter will serve as a flagship offering,” it is likely that these models will sit above the TRD and TRD Pro.