Chevrolet Reveals Pricing for 2023 Corvette Z06, Starts at $106,395

The wait is finally over for Chevrolet fans who were dying to know how much money they would need to have at the ready to get their hands on a 2023 Corvette Z06.
General Motors has revealed pricing information for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the all-new Chevvy will step into six figure territory for the first time in the nameplate's history. The coupe variant of the C8 Z06 will start at $106,395, while the convertible model will cost $113,895 for the base model.
That’s a starting price that’s $25,000 higher than its C7 Z06 predecessor and about $40,000 more than the base 2023 Corvette Stingray.
The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 will be available in three trims – 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ. The $106,395 and $113,895 prices are for the entry-level 1LZ trims for the Coupe and Convertible versions, respectively. These price tags include the $1,395 destination charge.
The 2LZ trim for the Z06 Coupe starts at $115,595, while the Convertible checks in at $122,595. The top-tier 3LZ trim will cost $120,245 for the Coupe and $127,245 for the Convertible. Note that Chevrolet has not disclosed details on what each trim offers.
However, we do know that you can spend even more than the figures above on a C8 Z06, as the options list offers big-ticket items, including a $10,495 carbon-fiber package and $11,995 carbon-fiber wheels.
Moreover, the Z07 package is back. It includes a track suspension, Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Cup 2R ZPs, and enhanced underbody aero, and you’ll have to churn an additional $8,995 for it.
The order books for the new Chevy Z06 will open on July 28 and the car is set to enter production in September. If you intend to place an order, be prepared to set aside some big bucks for the insane additional dealer markups too.
To sweeten the deal a bit, I’ll remind you that the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will take you straight to pure automotive nirvana with its bespoke 5.5-liter flat-plane crank naturally aspirated V8, which revs to 8,600 rpm and produces 670 horsepower with 460 lb-ft of torque. Mighty impressive to say the least!
That’s a starting price that’s $25,000 higher than its C7 Z06 predecessor and about $40,000 more than the base 2023 Corvette Stingray.
The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 will be available in three trims – 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ. The $106,395 and $113,895 prices are for the entry-level 1LZ trims for the Coupe and Convertible versions, respectively. These price tags include the $1,395 destination charge.
The 2LZ trim for the Z06 Coupe starts at $115,595, while the Convertible checks in at $122,595. The top-tier 3LZ trim will cost $120,245 for the Coupe and $127,245 for the Convertible. Note that Chevrolet has not disclosed details on what each trim offers.
However, we do know that you can spend even more than the figures above on a C8 Z06, as the options list offers big-ticket items, including a $10,495 carbon-fiber package and $11,995 carbon-fiber wheels.
Moreover, the Z07 package is back. It includes a track suspension, Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Cup 2R ZPs, and enhanced underbody aero, and you’ll have to churn an additional $8,995 for it.
The order books for the new Chevy Z06 will open on July 28 and the car is set to enter production in September. If you intend to place an order, be prepared to set aside some big bucks for the insane additional dealer markups too.
To sweeten the deal a bit, I’ll remind you that the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will take you straight to pure automotive nirvana with its bespoke 5.5-liter flat-plane crank naturally aspirated V8, which revs to 8,600 rpm and produces 670 horsepower with 460 lb-ft of torque. Mighty impressive to say the least!