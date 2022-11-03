Ultra-Wide and Low Tesla Model S Plaid Looks Chimeral, but It’s a Real SEMA Build

It has been a while since we have heard any outrageous stories about the 1,020-hp-sporting Tesla Model S Plaid. No worries, the 2022 SEMA Show is always on point to make any rights wrong, and vice versa.
This year has been great for Tesla, even if Elon Musk might take a step back from the EV company to focus on his newly acquired Twitter joy/toy. The Tesla Model Y reigns supreme in overall European sales on a monthly basis, sometimes even beating the eternal VW Golf. Meanwhile, the big and posh Model S dukes it out with anyone, even Bugatti Chirons.
But the 2022 SEMA Show is known to be even more spectacular. From massive automaker introductions to new award categories and from all-women builds to crazy virtual automotive artist-designed ideas, anything is valid at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. And, speaking of the latter, we have yet another CGI-to-reality story coming to its ultimate fulfillment.
Remember Kasim Tlibekua, the virtual artist better known as tlibekua on social media, and his major rendering-to-reality collaboration with some famous aftermarket outlets? Well, the culmination of their work can now be seen at the Toyo booth, and it looks almost surreal. We first caught notice of this outrageously slammed and crazily wide-bodied 1,020-hp Tesla Model S Plaid back in early April, back when it was merely a crimson dream of spring.
The electric hoot was a collaboration between the designer and a raft of aftermarket outlets, including Competition Carbon, Group A Motoring, Signature Wheels, Toyo Tires, and Leen Customs, just to name a select few. Now, finally, the stunningly wide Tesla Model S Plaid enjoys some posh company at SEMA while looking ready to stand out in any slammed or bagged crowd at an EV moment’s notice.
