2024 Ford Mustang Raptor R Concept Has Fake-Real Supercharged F-150 V8 Sounds

It may not look so right now, because the Blue Oval company seems to have nothing but disturbing news about the ongoing chip shortage crisis, but its trucks are doing just fine.
The F-150 Lightning is a great full-size, battery-powered pickup truck that will popularize the new EV category for the next generation of fans. The Ford F-150 Raptor and Raptor R pair sit mighty at the top of the dune-bashing and rock-crawling off-road mountain for Blue Oval aficionados. Plus, the all-new 2023 Super Duty is already off to a great start with a reported average of 10k orders each day, every day.
So, it really is no wonder that an intrepid someone has thought about the potential of Ford’s mighty Raptor trucks rubbing off some of their monster 4x4 DNA with the newly introduced (S650) seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang. Of course, it is all currently at a hypothetical stage, so no wonder the virtual automotive artist went directly at the supercharged Raptor R V8 top.
Meet Oscar Vargas, the digital author better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who recently imagined a 2024 Ford Mustang Raptor R design study to accompany the real high-performance F-150 truck. And now he is also neatly rounding out his S650 Mustang Raptor R concept with a CGI video that even adds fake-real 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8 sounds to the animation.
While this rugged, off-road-focused version of the 2024 Ford Mustang may forever remain just wishful thinking – as the Blue Oval company already has enough cool Raptor SUVs and trucks, it is not without logic. After all, hopefully, one day Ford will also unveil the S650 heir to the Shelby GT350 and GT500 throne as it continues to push the ICE lifestyle for what feels like the very last time. And, after that, the aftermarket realm would be free to cook up something along the line of this virtual prototype.
