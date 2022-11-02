Nissan's Ariya Surfwagon Concept Reminds of the Woodie Wagons of Yesteryear

The woodie wagons were, back in the 1940s, the equivalent to today’s high-end SUVs, and due to their popularity, many car manufacturers continued making automobiles with wood bodywork or styled to resemble wood elements long after they should have been consigned to history books.
Made even more famous around the world thanks to the surf culture and surf music of the 1960s (you might have heard of The Beach Boys), woodies dominated huge chunks of American car culture.
At this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, Nissan wants to show customers that customization possibilities are endless with two EV concepts, one of which reminds of the woodie wagons of yesteryear. It is called Ariya Surfwagon Concept and is certainly the most aesthetically appealing amongst Nissan’s lineup at SEMA.
The one-off SEMA build is based on a 2023 Ariya, Nissan’s latest EV, and was built in partnership with South Carolina-based shop Tommy Pike Customs. The all-electric crossover has been reimagined as a beach-style surf wagon combining retro aesthetics with modern technology and exuding style and class.
“The Surfwagon is intended to provoke conversation and imagination about what vehicle customization looks like in a future of electric vehicles, as owners seek to modify their EVs to suit their hobbies and preferred activities,” Nissan mentions.
While retaining the functionality, utility, and comfort of the donor car, the Aryia Surfwagon Concept’s looks are definitely unique with custom vinyl wrap, faux wood paneling, and chrome trim adorning its exterior. It looks nothing like the stock Ariya, but surprisingly or not, the wood seems right at home on the sides of this high-tech vehicle.
The electric vehicle’s charging port has been hidden beneath the faux wood wrap, and to enhance the retro appearance, the builders added a set of vintage 20-inch disc-style “Smoothie” wheels featuring old-school white-wall tires and polished stainless-steel center caps.
The California-style surf wagon vibe is completed by a roof rack and a pair of seven-foot surfboards painted in a shade of blue matching the wheels and tires of the car.
If you want to see the one-off Nissan Ariya Surfwagon Concept in person, stop by Nissan's Thrill Street exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. The modern-day woodie wagon will be on display until Friday.
