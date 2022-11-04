Bagged-Wide Hellephant '58 Apache Would Make Any Real SEMA Build Green With Envy

Everyone loves the shocking 2022 SEMA Show, especially now when the entire world, in general, and the automotive industry, in particular, is going through some incredibly tough times.
And that is valid from all POVs, whether we are dealing with big automakers looking to make an OEM impact on the aftermarket realm or virtual automotive artists who helped everyone visualize their dream builds before starting the incredible projects.
Alas, not every pixel master we keep tabs upon has been involved with a real 2022 SEMA Show build. And that is a sad thing, especially since we could have seen in person this stunning 1958 Chevrolet Apache… Alas, let us not dwindle upon the impossible, and instead, just marvel at the creation brought to us courtesy of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the talented virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who finally returns to his outrageous dream builds outside of commissions.
As of recently, his personal builds are far in between – lately we have only seen an EV Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept get blown to V8 smithereens with a Hemi swap to show that ICE will survive, albeit only in CGI. Additionally, there was also a virtually blown 2024 Ford Mustang seeking the supercharged Mad Max glory or a woody Chevy HHR with digital Baja 4x4 specifications, and that was it for a couple of months.
Anyway, now the CGI expert is back in full swing with an ultra-widebody Chevy Task Force from the late 1950s to show that classic pickup trucks can easily get a new lease of slammed lifestyle when the digital idea serves the author’s cause. Also, notice the tailfins, chopped top, bagged air ride, and Hellephant V8 power! Oh, that one caught you all by a CGI Mopar crate engine surprise, didn’t it?
