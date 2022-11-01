Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Gets Painted Red for SEMA, '9' Is the Magic Number

Stellantis has taken the 2022 SEMA Show by storm with various one-off models, including one of the most important concepts of the year: the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT.
Previewing the future of the muscle car, which is all-electric, the Charger Daytona SRT has the tough role of convincing fans of such rides that they will be just as exciting as their gasoline-powered equivalents or perhaps even more.
Originally unveiled during the Dodge Speed Week, the study has nine possible powertrain outputs, and three of them are being showcased at the event in Las Vegas, next to two levels of Dodge Direct Connection performance upgrades for each one. At the same time, the company has also announced a ‘crystal’ key that plugs into the dashboard in a very Bugatti-like fashion.
The 400-volt models will be offered with two outputs, 455 hp (462 ps / 340 kW) and 590 hp (598 ps / 440 kW) for the base trims. The eStage 1 and 2 will lift the power of the former to 495 and 535 hp (502-543 ps / 370-400 kW), respectively, and to 630 and 670 hp (639-680 ps / 470-500 kW), respectively in the latter. 800-volt variants will also be available, with all-wheel drive, in three configurations, though their exact outputs have yet to be announced.
One thing that immediately stands out when looking at the Charger Daytona SRT Concept at SEMA is the new tri-coat Stryker Red paint finish. This was chosen to celebrate the Stage 2 Banshee performance upgrade, Dodge says, and the car features ‘Stage 2’ fender badges, and 18-inch carbon wheels, wrapped in 305-mm drag radials. A video display wall also reveals the nine unique paint finishes and nine different alloy combos, as well as the nine performance and Direct Connection upgrades of the concept.
Described as “the world’s first BEV exhaust system,” the patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust is present at the event as well, and visitors are encouraged to give their feedback on it, as Dodge’s engineers are still working on the soundtrack that it produces.
