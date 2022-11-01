R35 Nissan GT-R Drags Mercedes-AMG GT S and Tuned Audi TTRS, It’s a Big Downpour

Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, has prepared yet another uncanny mix of drag and roll racing combatants for our entertainment. And these races are quite odd, indeed.
For starters, the host mentions in the title that when “when it rains, it pours.” Well, that is the first oddity since, at the end of the video, he explains the shorter-than-usual length with an excuse about the windy Canadian location (formerly an airfield strip) having some higher-than-usual temperatures.
And this is why they only staged a singular quarter-mile drag race and a 50 kph/32 mph roll instead of the usual pair of digs and staggered 50 kph/32 mph plus 100 kph/62 mph rolls. But the shady elements do not stop there. Anyway, let us first meet the contestants for this race which was uploaded for Halloween, on October 31st.
Sam is driving (yet again) the white R35 Nissan GT-R, and the old-school twin-turbo V6 Godzilla is paired with a yellow-like sunshine Mercedes-AMG GT S and a light blue-like sky Audi TTRS. By the way, the underdog with the turbo 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine is tuned and benefits from a Stage 1 upgrade package. Alas, it does have to face some mighty foes, including a V6 and V8!
The first and only race from a dig kicks off around the 2:39 mark, but we do not get the usual start, and instead, we jump right into the action. It’s like climbing a ladder, with the R35 Nissan GT-R at the top, the Mercedes-AMG GT S a couple of steps behind, and the little Audi TTRS a few more down below. Well, you should see the comments for this botched attempt!
Anyway, from the 3:34 mark, we also have the singular 32 mph/50 kph roll, and here the roles are slightly reversed, with the R35 trailing behind the AMG GT S and TTRS, which are involved in a feisty battle for first place. Frankly, this all seems like a downpour of little mistakes…
