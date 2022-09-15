Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Previews Brand's Electrified Future at Detroit Show

Subsequent to last month’s official unveiling during the Dodge Speed Week event in Pontiac, Michigan, the Stellantis-owned brand has now brought the Charger Daytona SRT Concept at the 2022 Detroit Motor Show, where it was kind enough to leave the door open for visitors to see the interior.
Looking far more advanced than the cockpits of the current Challenger and Charger, it has seating for four and is bathed in ambient lighting. The two screens, with the digital instrument cluster measuring 16 inches in diameter, and the infotainment system 12.3 inches, are the highlights of the interior, together with the panoramic roof that gives it an open-air feel.
Dodge has also given it a floating-style center console, flat-bottomed steering wheel with red accents, backlit SRT logo in the middle, and paddle shifters, as well as seatbacks made of carbon fiber at the front and rear, and a head-up display. An ode to the iconic grille design of the 1968 Dodge Charger is the parametric texture, said to “unite the interior,” and “provide a connection to the exterior.”
Four driving modes are available at the push of a button. These are called the Auto, Sport, Track, and Drag, and change the driving dynamics of the car instantly. Moreover, the information displayed on the instrument cluster, content revealed by the head-up display, interior mood lighting, and sound produced, because it does feature advanced fake engine noise, with a sound generator that can trick the average Joe into thinking it’s a V8-powered model that makes it as loud as the Hellcats.
It may try to pass as having a V8 under the hood, but the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is an electric vehicle. They still haven’t said anything about the zero-emission powertrain, nor the performance, yet they do claim that the show car, said to preview a similar-looking performance model due in showrooms for the 2024MY, can beat the Hellcat-powered Challengers and Chargers all day, any day.
