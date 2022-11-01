Colorful 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Is a SEMA Star Out Hunting for New Owner

This week, the Las Vegas Convention Center in Sin City opens it doors for what is to be a celebration of all things custom, vehicular, and motorized cool. As we’ve already started being flooded with details of the most high-profile cars attending, it’s hard to notice anything else going on in the industry.
As soon as the 2022 SEMA ends, auction house Mecum will take Las Vegas by storm, with its usual end-of-the-year mammoth sale there. For the fun of it, we went through the list of cars going under the hammer next week, looking for the ghosts of past SEMA events.
And what do you know, before long, we found one, in the form of this here 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS. It’s a custom machine, but one unlike many of the custom Impalas out there, mostly on account of what is going on on the upper side of its body.
You see, the psychedelic look on the ride’s upper front and rear panels, hood, roof, and pillars, is the result of many PPG paints being put on there. The reason for that is the Impala was made for PPG itself, and proudly displayed in Las Vegas in 2013, during that year’s SEMA event.
Officially, there are two main paints on the body, purple and orange, but we get black and yellow as well, and also touches of many other hues. All this colorful exterior wraps around a custom leather interior in eye-popping orange.
The long hood of the Impala hides a 377ci engine mated to a 4-speed manual transmission, while the entire body rests on a Hotchkis suspension system with air ride. The engine spins unique wheels, sized 18 and 20 inches, behind which SSBC Force 10 braking systems are fitted.
The car is listed as one of the stars of the Mecum Las Vegas auction, and it’s going with an undisclosed reserve. No estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch is made either.
