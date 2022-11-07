The Moon Will Bleed Blood Red on November 8 - Who Will Get to See It?

A little more than a week removed from Halloween, people on four continents of this big round ball we inhabit will have the opportunity to see something spooky as a total lunar eclipse glides across the nighttime sky tomorrow.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon are aligned, with Earth in the middle.
The celestial phenomenon, known as a 'blood moon' because of its stark red hue, will be visible to those in North and Central America, Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands, as well as parts of South America. The color is a result of Earth's atmosphere bouncing light from the sun onto the face of the moon.
The November 2022 full moon will rise near sunset today, followed by Mars, the red planet, rising soon afterward and be near the moon during the eclipse as it moves towards its opposition next month. On December 8, Earth will pass between Mars and the sun, with the distance between the two worlds being the closest for two years. The opportunity to see Red Mars and a red eclipsed moon is especially eerie.
The penumbral eclipse will begin at 08:02 UTC, with the moon appearing to dim and darken as it slips into Earth's shadow before turning red. Totality, the period when the moon is engulfed in Earth's shadow will begin at 10:16 UTC and last 85 minutes. The partial eclipse ends at 12:49 UTC on November 8, with the penumbral eclipse ending at 13:56 UTC.
The blood moon event may signal a bloodbath for the Democratic Party in the states as November 8 is the day voters will decide the mid-term elections. It will be the first time in U.S history that a total lunar eclipse has occurred on Election Day.
The day also marks the Loy Krathong celebration throughout Thailand. Loy Krathong is celebrated in the Kingdom of Thailand and takes place on the evening of the full moon of the twelfth month of the traditional Thai lunar calendar.
Thais gather to make decorative baskets that will be floated on rivers, lakes, and the ocean, to thank the Goddess of Water.
