Freaky Mercedes-Maybach GLS Needs to Join the Circus ASAP

Normally, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS guns for the likes of other luxury SUVs. It has the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan in its sights, and it is all about traveling in extreme comfort while sitting high off the ground.
Nevertheless, the luxury part of the build doesn’t really suit the pictured example anymore. In fact, it’s no longer posh, nor good-looking either, having gone down the horse-without-carriage route due to the very extreme (for such a ride) makeover.
On the bad part, because there is a good one that we will get to in just a few moments, it sits on massive wheels that appear to be more than 30 inches in diameter, wrapped in ultra-thin rubber for a bouncier driving experience. The spokes have a red and white finish to them, just like the exterior, which combines the brighter shade on the upper part, and the darker one on the lower part, separated by a pinstripe.
Maybach logos can still be seen on the rear pillars, and this GLS 600 has smoked lighting units at both ends, and privacy windows. The OEM grille sports a black finish, and the three-pointed star logo can be seen above it.
Now, before asking what the owner of this Mercedes-Maybach GLS had in mind for making theirs look kitschy, you should know that it doesn’t have an owner. Actually, the vehicle doesn’t exist in the real world, as it came from the virtual realm, and that is the good part that we mentioned earlier.
Sketched out by 412donklife and shared on social media a few days ago, it has attracted some out-of-this-world comments at the time of writing, and most of them praise the looks that are obviously over-the-top. Honestly, we hope that you agree with the fact that this is a very OTT idea, regardless of the make and model.
On the bad part, because there is a good one that we will get to in just a few moments, it sits on massive wheels that appear to be more than 30 inches in diameter, wrapped in ultra-thin rubber for a bouncier driving experience. The spokes have a red and white finish to them, just like the exterior, which combines the brighter shade on the upper part, and the darker one on the lower part, separated by a pinstripe.
Maybach logos can still be seen on the rear pillars, and this GLS 600 has smoked lighting units at both ends, and privacy windows. The OEM grille sports a black finish, and the three-pointed star logo can be seen above it.
Now, before asking what the owner of this Mercedes-Maybach GLS had in mind for making theirs look kitschy, you should know that it doesn’t have an owner. Actually, the vehicle doesn’t exist in the real world, as it came from the virtual realm, and that is the good part that we mentioned earlier.
Sketched out by 412donklife and shared on social media a few days ago, it has attracted some out-of-this-world comments at the time of writing, and most of them praise the looks that are obviously over-the-top. Honestly, we hope that you agree with the fact that this is a very OTT idea, regardless of the make and model.