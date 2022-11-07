From Perth to Sydney and Across the Outback - Aussies Get Starlink

Getting connected to the internet in Australia has never been much of a problem for the 22 million inhabitants of cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and others. But for the other 4 million-plus residents scattered around the outback in the Land Down Under, it has been anything but easy.
While people in the cities have had the option of getting online by conventional means or subscribing to Elon Musk's Starlink system, the outback dwellers were stuck and at the mercy of the internet gods as to whether they could get a stable and speedy hook-up.
Starlink has continued hoisting up Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites launched via SpaceX left and right and now has the whole country covered regardless of where you live in the country that covers 7,617,930 square kilometers (2,941,000 square miles).
The technology behind Starlink involves utilizing LEO satellites that communicate with transceivers on the ground. Those transceivers then send a wireless signal to a terminal in a user's home. The technology offers unlimited data and much faster speeds than conventional means. In addition, there are no limitations on usage during peak times.
However, it does not come cheap. But with speeds ranging from 100 to 200 Mbps, this might just be a situation in which you will actually get what you are paying for.
The Starlink plan is down and dirty, plain and simple; customers pay 139 AUD (89.90 USD) monthly. While there is no setup fee for Starlink, in order to get set up customers will have to fork over 924 AUD (597 USD) upfront for the cost of hardware and 115 AUD (74.34 USD) for shipping. The hardware consists of a satellite dish, a tripod for ground mounting and a wi-fi router. Starlink does not charge a setup fee
Once installed, Aussies throughout the Southern Hemisphere continent can finally get and stay connected to the rest of the globe at significantly faster speeds.
