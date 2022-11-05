Full Scale Tesla Model 3 Goes Into a Tunnel and Hyperloop Is Alive Again

Of all the crazy idea Elon Musk came up with over the years, that of a tunnel system for transport pods to be used to help with congestion in crowded cities (and between them) surely sits at the top of the list. Unlike most others, though, this idea seems the hardest to implement and turn into a reality.
That’s despite the man even creating a special company in charge with developing what is officially described as “an ultra-high-speed public transportation system in which passengers travel in autonomous electric pods at 600+ miles per hour,” and, of course, spending billions.
Called The Boring Company, the entity only managed to dig some sort of very short tunnels under Las Vegas and over in California, but other than that it focused more on selling Flamethrowers and Burnt Hair.
Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that the about one-mile-long tunnel Boring made in Hawthorne, California, will be dismantled. The story goes on to say its place is to be taken by a parking lot, but, to be fair, the Hawthorne tunnel story remains a bit murky at the moment. True, it becoming news is only one of the symptoms of an idea dying. Or is it?
As if determined to let the world know that Hyperloop is not dead, regardless of what goes on in Hawthorne or elsewhere, the Boring company just published a cryptic tweet reading “full-scale Hyperloop testing has begun.”
The text is accompanied by two photos of a Tesla Model 3 entering a cylindrical tube, but no mention of where or when the pics were taken are provided.
In his usual style, Musk will probably make some comments about the topic, so there’s a good chance we’ll learn more about this development soon. Either that, or we’ll all be told this was only a prank.
Full-scale Hyperloop Testing has begun pic.twitter.com/cDUD1PEfkD— The Boring Company (@boringcompany) November 5, 2022