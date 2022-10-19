Starlink Internet in Airplanes Will Feel Just Like Home Internet, But From 2023

Back in April of this year, a small airline called JSX announced it has become the “first air carrier to adopt SpaceX Starlink Internet inflight.” Later, Hawaiian Airlines did the same, becoming the first major airline to do so, and we were also told Musk’s company is in talks with several other high-profile American carriers, including Delta Air Lines, to have the system deployed.
The idea was to have the system running by the end of this year, but at the time of writing the only mention of release date on the Starlink website is 2023, and that’s probably because it’s still waiting regulatory approval.
Perhaps because of this delay, or maybe because Starlink and its use in Ukraine are at the center of a financial back-and-forth dispute between Elon Musk and the Pentagon, the man behind so many great ideas thought it’s best to bring the service back into the spotlight for what it’s meant to offer.
Responding to a Starlink tweet a few hours ago, the Tesla CEO promised “Internet in airplanes will feel same as if you were accessing Internet at home!” He then quickly moved on to advertise the remaining 1,300 bottles of Burnt Hair, which took only a couple of hours to be sold out after that.
Back to Starlink Aviation, the satellite-based Internet solution should prove extremely effective in providing access to online whatever even from remote areas transited by airplanes, like oceans and the polar regions.
For airplanes, the receiver is called Aero Terminal, and to be easier to integrate in airplanes, is has a different design than your usual Starlink antenna. For the aviation industry, a Starlink kit comprises the Aero Terminal, power supply, 2 wireless access points, and harnesses.
Its unclear how much the system will cost airlines (unlike individual customers, who generally need only one system, companies will buy them in bulk – JSX, for instance, will fit Starlink on some 100 airplanes), but the standard price for Internet from space with Musk’s company is $110 per month with a one-time hardware cost of $599.
