Jeep Wins the Rebelle Rally (Again), Ford and Nissan Also Had a Strong Showing

Eight days, more than 1,440 miles (over 2,317 km) of off-roading, the harsh Nevada and California deserts, plus almost 45 teams of dedicated ladies – that was the 2022 Rebelle Rally, in a (very) small nutshell.
Ten different carmakers entered their models in the competition, but only one brand came out on top! And, in case you are an ardent Rebelle Rally follower, you already know that marque is none other than Jeep, the overall winner of six out of the total of seven editions! Well, that is quite impressive, right?
This year’s showcase was actually just as strong as in 2021, with the Jeep brand snatching the first and second overall positions for the second year in a row. Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit of Team 4xEventure (team 129) were the overall winners, alongside their Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. Even better, the two ladies also won the bone stock and electrified class laurels. Further down the podium, in second place, came Laura Wanlass and Maria Guitar of Team Dirt Hustle (team 188), who competed in a 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited (EcoDiesel).
Overall, Stellantis can be pretty proud of its Jeep brand this year, with five out of ten top positions in this year’s rally, while an all-Navajo team Hózhó Vibrations (team 160), with first-time Rebelle and Jeep brand employee Kaitlyn Mulkey and teammate Racquel Black finishing ninth overall in a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. But of course, other carmakers also proved their worth during the grueling challenge.
Blue Oval enthusiasts, in general, and Bronco Sport fans, in particular, might be delighted to know that Ford earned a three-peat in the Rebelle Rally’s X-Cross class. Melissa Clark, a Bronco Off-Roadeo Moab Trail Guide and 2021 X-Cross winner, plus Chris Benzie, a veteran Rebelle Rally navigator and semi-retired aerospace engineering executive, were at the helm of a Bronco Sport Badlands SUV and lead the pack for most of the competition.
Plus, Nissan’s stock 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek also demonstrated commitment to adventure and thrills alongside co-captains Sedona Blinson and Lyn Woodward of Team Wild Grace, which finished second in the 2022 Rebelle Rally X-Cross class.
This year’s showcase was actually just as strong as in 2021, with the Jeep brand snatching the first and second overall positions for the second year in a row. Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit of Team 4xEventure (team 129) were the overall winners, alongside their Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. Even better, the two ladies also won the bone stock and electrified class laurels. Further down the podium, in second place, came Laura Wanlass and Maria Guitar of Team Dirt Hustle (team 188), who competed in a 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited (EcoDiesel).
Overall, Stellantis can be pretty proud of its Jeep brand this year, with five out of ten top positions in this year’s rally, while an all-Navajo team Hózhó Vibrations (team 160), with first-time Rebelle and Jeep brand employee Kaitlyn Mulkey and teammate Racquel Black finishing ninth overall in a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. But of course, other carmakers also proved their worth during the grueling challenge.
Blue Oval enthusiasts, in general, and Bronco Sport fans, in particular, might be delighted to know that Ford earned a three-peat in the Rebelle Rally’s X-Cross class. Melissa Clark, a Bronco Off-Roadeo Moab Trail Guide and 2021 X-Cross winner, plus Chris Benzie, a veteran Rebelle Rally navigator and semi-retired aerospace engineering executive, were at the helm of a Bronco Sport Badlands SUV and lead the pack for most of the competition.
Plus, Nissan’s stock 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek also demonstrated commitment to adventure and thrills alongside co-captains Sedona Blinson and Lyn Woodward of Team Wild Grace, which finished second in the 2022 Rebelle Rally X-Cross class.