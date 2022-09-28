Kia Returns to the All-Women Rebelle Rally With a Modified 2023 Sportage X-Pro

Kia is trying to boost its sporty image, and the all-women Rebelle Rally seems like a good opportunity. For its third presence in this off-road navigational challenge, Kia will race a modified Sportage Pro X crossover.
Kia wants to best its previous results in the X-Cross class after placing second and third with the Sorento PHEV in 2021. This time, Kia America will have two Sportage X-Pro in the competition, modified to handle the harsh topography of the 1,500-mile navigational challenge. Verena Mei (driver) and Tana White (navigator), the stars of the 2021 competition, will compete again in one of the cars, trying to beat their past-year result.
For this year’s rally, Kia America partnered with Theresa Contreras and Sara Morosan, the powerhouse-sister team and owners of LGE-CTS Motorsports and Baja Forged off-road products. They will prepare the two Kia Sportage X-Pro for the rally to maximize the chances of success. That’s where the custom Baja Forged front and rear bumpers come, complete with tow points and the custom roof rack.
“Kia’s longest-running nameplate has a storied past of off-road desert racing with impressive results to boot in the Paris-Dakar rally and Baja 1000 race,” said Steve Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. “An incredible off-road contender back then, the latest iteration of the Sportage will build upon its legacy by tackling the arduous Rebelle Rally with finesse, especially with such a fierce team at the helm.”
The Kia Sportage X-Pro rally cars will feature skid plates in the front, rear, and underbody to help protect the Sportage’s underbelly. The 17-inch Rhino wheels are wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires, sponsored by Michelin. The rest is stock, although the Kia Sportage X-Pro is already a capable off-roader. The 187-hp 2.5-liter engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission to offer outstanding performance. The X-Pro trim comes standard with an Active AWD system and multi-terrain drive modes with Normal, Sport, Smart, and Snow.
This year’s edition of the Rebelle Rally beings on October 6 and ends on October 15. The competition is designed for 4x4 and X-Cross vehicles, with the 4x4 class requiring a two-speed transfer case. On the other hand, X-Cross refers to unibody construction and either two- or all-wheel drive, for which the Kia Sportage X-Pro is ideally suited.
