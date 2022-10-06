2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Set to Take on the Desert in 2022 Rebelle Rally

Nissan will be sending the 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek out into the California and Nevada deserts in order to compete in the 2022 Rebelle Rally. The rugged SUV will be driven by Team Wild Grace co-captains Sedona Blinson and Lyn Woodward in the X-Cross class, which is designated for vehicles without a two-speed transfer case.
All seven editions of the Rebelle Rally, which covers more than 1,500 miles (2,400 km) of off-road navigation, have featured Nissan vehicles. In fact, Nissan is the only carmaker to participate in all these events.
“Entering Pathfinder Rock Creek into such a challenging event in stock form stresses our confidence in the rugged SUV’s capabilities on difficult terrain,” said Nick Reese, director, Crossover & SUV Marketing, Nissan. “Our seventh entry into the Rebelle Rally is just the latest in a long line of off-road events where Nissan has enthusiastically proven its vehicles’ credentials.”
The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek is already on sale with an MSRP of $42,820. In exchange for your money, you get an off-road tuned suspension, all-terrain tires on beadlock-style wheels, a tubular roof rack, standard Intelligent 4WD, plus additional horsepower and torque.
Where you’d normally get 284 hp and 259 lb-ft (351 Nm) of torque from the Pathfinder’s naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6, the Rock Creek edition offers 295 hp and 270 lb-ft (366 Nm) of torque. It’s not a massive gain, but it’s still an upgrade.
Meanwhile, this Rebelle Rally variant comes with a custom graphic wrap featuring orange mountain peaks inspired by the Rock Creek badge, whereas the bright blue background creates a strong contrast along with the orange, helping the vehicle stand out while in the desert.
As for the interior, you’ll find additional orange accents (seats, center console, door panels, steering wheel) along with other standard amenities such as the Around View Monitor with Off-Road Mode or the second-row captain’s chairs.
