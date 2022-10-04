This Hyundai Santa Cruz Will Tackle the 2022 Rebelle Rally

Following in the footsteps of the Kia Sportage and Honda Pilot, the Hyundai Santa Cruz has entered the 2022 Rebelle Rally women’s rally in the X-Cross vehicle category for unibodies with either two- or all-wheel drive. The unibody pickup is mostly stock, save for a few aftermarket bits.
Penned by Santa Cruz exterior design manager Brad Arnold and senior graphic designer Matt Marble, the one-off livery acknowledges a plethora of sponsors, starting with Falken Tires. The list continues with Bose, Rally Innovations, Truxxx, and Gear Off Road, and ends with She Buys Travel.
The all-terrain rubber boots mounted on bronze-finished wheels, lift kit, and skid plate were fitted to the vehicle by Hyundai Motor America model line engineer Eric Buxton. Fielded by the Brute Squad team consisting of automotive writers Jill Ciminillo and Kristin Shaw, the Santa Cruz in the photo gallery is based on the range-topping Limited trim level. As opposed to $24k before destination for the SE, the best-equipped grade costs $40k.
Finished in Sage Gray, which is a $400 extra compared to every other available paint color, the 2022 Rebelle Rally Hyundai Santa Cruz is rocking a dual-clutch transmission and a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-pot engine. Lesser trims feature a torque-converter box and naturally-aspirated motor.
The Smartstream G2.5 T-GDi cranks out 281 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute and 311 pound-foot (422 Nm) of torque from 1,700 through 4,000 revolutions per minute. The advertised maximum payload and tow ratings are 1,609 and 5,000 pounds (730 and 2,268 kilograms).
Similar to the torque-converter automatic, the dual-clutch transmission is an in-house design manufactured by Hyundai Transys. A wet-clutch transmission with eight-forward ratios, this dual-clutch transmission is closely related to the high-performance variant used in N cars and SUVs.
The closest rival of the Santa Cruz is the increasingly popular Ford Maverick that comes with an e-CVT for the base hybrid or an eight-speed automatic for the 2.0-liter turbo shared with the Bronco Sport Badlands.
