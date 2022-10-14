Elon Musk's "Burnt Hair" Perfume Might Sound Like a Joke, but He Sold Over 20,000 Bottles

Elon Musk and The Boring Company yet again surprised us with an unusual product – this time, it’s a perfume.
The fragrance is named Burnt Hair and, according to Elon Musk, is an “omnigender product.” He also added, “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?”. The perfume comes in a pretentious red glass bottle.
Musk took to Twitter to reveal the success of his new fragrance – on October 12, he announced that 10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair had been sold. Yesterday, that number reached 20,000 bottles. Elon even changed his Twitter profile description to “Perfume Salesman.”
With a price of $100 (€102.7) per bottle, that adds up to a whopping $2 million (€2.05 million) worth of revenue. It shows that no matter how weird and extreme a product might be if you have a die-hard fan base and people interested in your work, you probably won’t have issues selling your stuff. In another Twitter post, Elon joked around and said, “Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter.”
It’s undoubtedly an offbeat way of grabbing cash for your enterprise, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise since it’s Elon Musk and his companies we’re talking about. In 2020, Tesla started selling branded red satin shorts for $69.420 (€71.12) each. It followed with its own $250 (€256) tequila, the “Teslaquilla.”
In 2018, The Boring Company sold flamethrowers, with a price tag of $500 (€512) each, and Tesla sold 200 surfboards for $1,500 (€1,537) each.
It’s quite unlikely that The Boring Company will manufacture the fragrance, as it will probably opt for a specialized company to take care of the process. And it’s unclear if it will actually smell like burnt hair or if a more pleasant fragrance will be chosen.
Burnt Hair is still available to buy, and you can even pay with the Doge cryptocurrency.
